Punjab govt extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 30

LAHORE: The Punjab government has extended the period of COVID-19 lockdown till May 30, however, the trade activities will be allowed to be continued till 9:00 pm, ARY News reported on Saturday.

A notification was issued by the Punjab Health Department regarding the extension of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The provincial authorities have exempted medical services, pharmacies, courier and postal services, utility offices including electricity, gas, internet and cellular companies, petrol pumps, shops of essential goods, food delivery service from the restrictions.

Moreover, all vaccination centres will remain functional for 24 hours a day.

All indoor and outdoor restaurants will be completed banned to continue services except take away. In the affected districts where the positivity rate is above 8 per cent, all kind of public events and gatherings and shrines will be closed.

The districts including Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Bhakkar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Jhang, Kasur, Khanewal, Lahore, Layyah, Mianwali, Muzaffargarh, Okara, Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Rawalpindi, Rahim Yar Khan, Sargodha and Toba Tek Singh.

All amusement parks will be closed except the jogging tracks across the province. Offices will be allowed to summon 50 per cent of staff. The cinema halls will remain closed, and a complete ban will be imposed on all public gatherings, sports, and cultural events.

Transport services will be allowed to run with 50 per cent capacity, whereas, industrial and agriculture sectors were exempted from the restrictions.

