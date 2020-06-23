LAHORE: Punjab recorded 1,365 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of infections across the province to 68,308, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said, 60 more people died from coronavirus in the previous 24 hours, taking the total number of fatalities to 1,495 in the province.

The number of people recovering from the disease has risen to 19,580, said the spokesperson.

A total of 435,187 tests have been conducted in the province.

The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) killed 105 more people in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,695.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,946 fresh cases were detected, taking the national tally of the cases to 185,034.

Read More: Pakistan’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 3,695 as 105 more die

3,946 new infections were detected when 24,599 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Thus far, more than 1.1 million tests have been conducted in the country. 107,863 COVID-19 patients are under treatment while 73,471 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

