Pakistan’s COVID-19 death toll rises to 3,695 as 105 more die

ISLAMABAD: The novel coronavirus (COVID-19) killed 105 more people in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 3,695.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 3,946 fresh cases were detected, taking the national tally of the cases to 185,034.

3,946 new infections were detected when 24,599 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. Thus far, more than 1.1 million tests have been conducted in the country. 107,863 COVID-19 patients are under treatment while 73,471 patients have so far recovered from the disease.

71,092 cases have been detected in Sindh so far, 68,308 in Punjab, 22,633 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 9,587 in Balochistan, 11,219 in Islamabad, 869 in Azad Jammu and Kashmir and 1,326 in Gilgit Baltistan.

Worldwide coronavirus death toll

The number of coronavirus cases across the world has surpassed nine million while the pandemic has so far claimed more than 470,000 lives.

The United States tops both in number of cases and deaths with over two point three million cases and more than 122,247 deaths followed by Brazil with over 1,086,990 cases and more than 50,659 deaths.

Over four point eight million patients have so far recovered from the disease across the world.

