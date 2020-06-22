COVID-19 cases: More areas to be sealed in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The local administration has decided to seal more hotspot areas of Islamabad in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources said that the administration decided to seal seven phases of Ghauri Town after the emergence of new infections. The district administration said that the decision was taken after the inspection of the said areas for the last nine days.

It is noteworthy to mention here that I-8, I-10, G-9 and Karachi Company areas had already been sealed due to coronavirus cases.

On June 16, four sectors of Islamabad had been sealed over the directives of the local administration Following the emergence of new COVID-19 cases.

The complete lockdown had been implemented four more sectors of the federal capital Islamabad from Thursday. The areas include Sector I-8/3, I-8/4, I-10/2 and I-10 centre.

The local administration had asked the residents to save essential commodities for daily usage during the next 48 hours as nobody will be allowed to leave the areas during the lockdown period.

The personnel of police, Rangers and army had been deployed to seal the areas besides making special arrangements for the food supplies.

Earlier on June 13, the authorities had sealed G-9/2, G-9/3 and Karachi Company areas of Islamabad after a sharp increase in COVID-19 cases.

The Islamabad administration had decided to impose full-scale lockdown at the coronavirus hot-spots of the city.

According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Hamza Shafqat, the Islamabad Capital Territory administration had sealed various areas including G-9/2, G-9/3, Karachi Company commercial area and adjoining localities last night after 250 to 300 people were diagnosed with COVID-19.

The deputy commissioner had said that the shops of food items and essential commodities will remain open for a fixed time as the area being strictly monitored to ensure complete lockdown.

