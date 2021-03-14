Punjab Culture Day being celebrated today

LAHORE: Punjab Culture Day is being celebrated in a befitting manner today (Sunday).

The main ceremony of Punjab Culture Day which was scheduled to be held at Alhamra Hall in Lahore has been cancelled in the wake of third wave of coronavirus.

According to a spokesman for Directorate General Public Relations Punjab, all-district officers were directed to wear turbans to highlight the importance of the occasion.

Meanwhile, in a message on the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said love, peace, brotherhood, unity and tolerance are the hallmarks of the culture of Punjab.

He said the purpose of observing the day is to promote love, brotherhood and unity.

Read more: Sindh Culture Day celebrated

Only those nation flourish which promote their culture, Buzdar said and added the culture of Punjab has a unique place at the international level as well. The soil of Punjab has the fragrance of affection, hospitality and kindness.

Comments

comments