Sindh Culture Day being celebrated today

KARACHI: Sindh Culture Day is being celebrated with zeal and zest across the province and elsewhere in the country.

On this occasion, various cultural, government, and non-government organizations are holding seminars, rallies and conferences to highlight the centuries-old culture of Sindh valley.

Donning cultural dresses with Sindhi topi and ajrak, the traditional block printed shawls to spotlight the centuries-old rich culture of Sindh.

A large number of people including political workers, leaders, NGOs, students, laborers, villagers, associations, and workers were purchasing the traditional Topi and Ajrak to mark the day.

As the demand for Topi and Ajrak was soaring, the shopkeepers also raised the prices.

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has said that the Indus civilisation is the crown of Pakistan and Sindh’s Culture is in fact a message of unity and harmony.

In his message on the eve of Sindh Culture Day being observed today, he said that this was the day of youth who are the real heir of this rich heritage.

SAPM on Political Communication, Dr Shahbaz Gill has also congratulated the people of Sindh on Culture Day in his tweet.

سائين سدائين ڪرين مٿين سنڌ سڪار

دوست مٺا دلدار عالم سڀ آباد ڪرين سندھ کے ثقافتی دن کے موقع پر تمام سندھی بھائیوں کو مباکباد پیش کرتے ہیں

سندھ کی ثقافت ہزاروں برس پرانی ہے

پاکستان کی تمام قوموں کے ثقافتی دنوں کو پرجوش انداز میں منانےسے باہمی محبت اور بھائی چارے میں اضافہ ہوتا ہے pic.twitter.com/1HUV0SG1KH — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) December 6, 2020

Speaking at a function in connection with Sindh Culture Day in Lahore today, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that Sindhi culture is one of the ancient cultures of the world.

Felicitating the people of Sindh, he said that the celebration of Sindh Culture Day in Punjab will promote solidarity among provinces.

وزیر اعلی پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar کی سندھ کےثقافتی دن پر سندھ کےعوام کو مبارکباد وزیر اعلی آفس میں #SindhiCulturalDay2020 کےموقع پر

وزیر اعلی عثمان بزدار اور ڈاکٹر فردوس عاشق اعوان کو سندھی اجرک پہنائی گئی،

اور وزیراعلیٰ کو مشہور لوک گلوکار الن فقیر مرحوم کا پوٹریٹ بھی پیش کیاگیا pic.twitter.com/nRUK1P3Hyc — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) December 6, 2020

Governor Sindh Imran Ismail and Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in their separate felicitation messages have termed the day celebrations as symbol of brotherhood and harmony.

منهنجي طرفان سنڌ ۾ رھندڙ سنڌ سان تعلق رکندڙ سڀني ماڻهن کي سنڌ جو ثقافتي ڏهاڙو مبارڪ هجي. pic.twitter.com/CdS8OPMKsI — Imran Ismail (@ImranIsmailPTI) December 6, 2020

