Punjab health dept recommends closure of all educational institutions from next week

LAHORE: Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Thursday recommended early and extended winter vacations across the province from November 23 due to a sudden spike in Covid-19 cases, ARY News reported.

As per details, a review meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corona with Punjab Law Minister, Raja Basharat in the chair was held here in Lahore to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the province.

During the meeting, the Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas opposed the closure of all educational institutions and suggested closing only high-risk institutions.

“Closing educational institutions alone will not help in controlling the second Covid-19 wave as no one is following coronavirus guidelines in markets and recreational spots,” he told the meeting.

The education minister complaint that private schools were not providing accurate data on Covid-19 infections in the schools.

The meeting decided to strictly enforce face mask rules and not tolerate any violation of SOPs. It further decided to launch a public campaign to peddle awareness about the infection.

The Punjab government yesterday imposed smart lockdown in various areas of six cities in the province.

Read More: Winter holidays likely to start from second week of Nov in Punjab schools

According to a notification issued by the provincial government, various localities of Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Bhakkar and other cities have been placed under smart lockdown. The Punjab government imposed the smart lockdown in COVID-19 hotspots to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus, read the notification.

In Lahore, the smart lockdown has been imposed in Valencia Town, Paragon city, Johar Town, DHA and other areas.

Comments

comments