Punjab govt making all-out efforts to control dengue: Dr. Yasmeen

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmeen Rashid on Wednesday said that the provincial government was taking all-out measures to cope with the menace of dengue, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a high-level meeting, Dr. Yasmeen Rashid said, “The ratio of dengue cases have substantially been reduced due to the efforts made by the district administration and other concerned departments.”

According to the statement issued by the ministry, she directed to carry out effective measure for preventing the growth of dengue larva. Speaking on the occasion, the minister said that dengue patients were being provided best medical facilities at public sector hospitals in Punjab.

She warned that departmental action will be taken against the officers who provide false facts and figures about dengue cases.

Matters regarding measures taken for rooting out dengue as well as facts and figures of anti-dengue campaign being carried out throughout the province came under discussion during the meeting.

Health Secretary Capt. Retd. Muhammad Usman briefed the Minister in detail about the steps being taken in this regard.

Earlier on October 10, the health department of Punjab had confirmed that 204 new patients of mosquito-borne dengue fever had been brought to different hospitals across the province during the last 24 hours.

The officials from the provincial health department had detailed that the tally mounts to 5650 for dengue patients this year including 140 new cases had been reported in Rawalpindi, 24 in Lahore so far. The death toll had risen to 10 during this year in the province.

