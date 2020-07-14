Punjab extends lockdown for another 15 days

LAHORE: Keeping in view the growing number of coronavirus cases in Punjab, the provincial government has decided to continue the smart lockdown for another 15 days, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Punjab government, all the public and private educational institutes, parks, cinemas, restaurants and marriage halls will remain closed by July 30 across the province.

Sports activities, political, social and religious gatherings will also be banned in the province till the end of this month.

Earlier today, 449 new coronavirus cases had been reported in Punjab over the past 24 hours, taking the provincial tally of infections to 87,492.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Covid-19, 13 more people had died due to complications related to the highly contagious disease over the 24 hours, taking the death toll to 2,026.

63,977 people had recovered from the virus in the province so far. The country had reported 1,979 coronavirus cases and 50 deaths over the past 24 hours, taking the national tally of infections to 253,603 and fatalities to 5,320. 1,979 new cases had been detected after 21,020 tests were conducted in the previous 24 hours, according to the NCOC.

