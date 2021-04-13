Punjab extends lockdown in cities with high COVID prevalence

LAHORE: Punjab on Tuesday extended smart lockdown for two weeks in cities with high coronavirus prevalence, ARY News reported.

Punjab Primary and Secondary Health has issued notification regarding extension in the lockdown.

As per notification, there shall also be a complete ban on gatherings of all kinds for social, religious or any other purpose at any place in the districts with more than 8 per cent of the COVID positivity cases rate.

Commercial activities will remain suspended after 6pm, while there would a complete lockdown on Saturday and Sunday.

The districts with more than eight per cent of the coronavirus positivity ratio include Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Jaranwala, Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur, Bahawal Nagar, Chiniot, Hafizabad, Kasur, Nankana Sahib, Pak Pattan, Toba Tek Sindh and Sheikhupura.

Yesterday, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid had warned of imposing complete lockdown in Punjab if violations of coronavirus standard operating procedure (SOPs) continue amid the third Covid-19 wave.

