Punjab extends smart lockdown till July 15

LAHORE: Keeping in view the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Punjab, the provincial government on Tuesday decided to extend the ongoing smart lockdown till 15th of July, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, all the public and private educational institutes, parks, cinemas, restaurants and marriage halls will remain closed by July 15 across the province.

The government, however, decided to allow the opening of low-risk businesses provided they followed the standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the authorities.

The small markets and shops will remain open between 9:00 am till 7:00 pm. These businesses will be allowed to run five days a week and remain closed on Saturday and Sunday. Medical stores puncture shops, Tandoors and agriculture workshops have been exempted from the restrictions. The intercity bus service has also been exempted from the restrictions.

723 coronavirus cases, 46 more deaths reported in Punjab in 24 hours

723 new cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) had been reported in Punjab in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of infections in the province to 75,501.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 46 more people had died due to complications related to the virus, taking the death toll in the province to 1,727.

