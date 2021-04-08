Punjab govt fixes sugar price at Rs85 per kg

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to provide relief to the masses, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar on Thursday claimed that the Punjab government was giving Rs15 per kilogram subsidy on sugar, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News program “The Reporters”, Shahzad Akbar said that the commodity would be sold at Rs85 per kilogram across the province from tomorrow. He maintained that the court had asked the government to fix the price of sugar.

The advisor said that the government will ensure that the sale of the essential commodity at the official rate of Rs 85 per kilogram across the province.

Responding to a question about action against Jahangir Khan Tareen, Shahzad Akbar said that the government was not targeting to any particular person.

He maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan believes in across the board and indiscriminate accountability.

Earlier on April 7, the Lahore High Court (IHC) had directed the authorities concerned to ensure the sale of sugar at Rs80/kg in the holy month of Ramazan.

A bench of Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday had heard sugar mills petition challenging the government’s order of fixing the ex-mill sugar price at Rs80.

Justice Shahid Jamil Khan had heard the case. As the hearing went underway, the LHC had ordered authorities to ensure the availability of 155,000 tonnes of sugar in the Ramazan.

