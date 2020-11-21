Punjab government to recruit 10,300 policemen

LAHORE: With an aim to further improve the law and order situation in the province, the Punjab government has decided to recruit 10,300 policemen, ARY News reports.

The recruitment would be done in Punjab police and Baloch Levies, for which Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar has given approval.

Vowing to recruit the policemen on merit, CM Buzdar said that 10,300 constables would be recruited in the Punjab police and 378 in Baloch Levies.

The provincial government is taking every possible step to ensure law and order in Punjab, he said and added that the recruitment will help in improving the law and order situation in tribal areas of Rajanpur and DG Khan.

Read more: Punjab govt lifts ban on recruitment in police

Earlier this year, the Punjab government had lifted the ban on recruitments in the police department.

According to details, the provincial govt had decided to recruit 300 policemen in the first phase. The move comes after Punjab Standing Committee on Finance approved a summary sent by the Home Department.

Sources said that the appointments would be made in the elite police training school and technical cadre officials in the special branch.

