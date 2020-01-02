Punjab govt lifts ban on recruitment in police

LAHORE: The Punjab government has lifted the ban on recruitments in the police department on Thursday, ARY News reported.

According to sources, the provincial govt has decided to recruit 300 policemen in the first phase. The move comes after Punjab Standing Committee on Finance approved a summary sent by the Home Department.

Sources said that the appointments would be made in the elite police training school and technical cadre officials in the special branch.

The retired soldiers would be hired to look over the security of elite police training school in Punjab, while 277 technical cadre officials will be recruited in the special branch.

Back in November 2018, Punjab police witnessed a major reshuffle, two days after the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir assumed his charge.

A notification issued from the provincial authorities confirmed a total of 19 district police officers (DPOs) and other top officials in law enforcing authorities’ hierarchy transferred in the latest reshuffle.

The changes include appointment of police official Omar Saeed Malik, who was awaiting posting, as District Police Officer (DPO) Okara while the outgoing DPO Okara Jahanzaib Nazir posted as Battalion Commander 7, PC Lahore.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Admin and Security Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore Muhammad Mohsin Raza was posted as DPO Jhang, replacing the outgoing DPO Attaur Rehman, who was directed to assume charge of his new posting as SP Investigation Branch Punjab, Lahore.

