LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has penned a letter to the British parliament seeking to raise the issue of Indian oppression and extrajudicial killings of people in occupied Kashmir in Britain’s elected house.

Taking about the letter and brutalities innocent Kashmiris are being subjected to by Indian force in a video statement today, he said the British government and parliamentarians must play their role to bring an end to Indian atrocities in the disputed territory.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi has unleashed repression against Indian Muslims and people of the occupied region.

Earlier, on May 28, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Munir Akram had urged the UN Security Council (UNSC) to take cognisance of breaches of international humanitarian laws and war crimes being committed by Indian forces in India-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking at a virtual meeting of the Security Council on ‘Protection of Civilians in Armed Conflict in New York, he warned that inaction by the 15-member body in cases of foreign aggression and occupation comes at a high human cost.

He urged the council to focus on the root causes of emerging and long-standing conflicts, including Kashmir and Palestine, and find inclusive political solutions.

