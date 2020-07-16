Punjab govt launches app for online purchase of sacrificial animals

LAHORE: Punjab government has launched an application ‘Bakra Mandi Online’ for online purchase of the sacrificial animals ahead of the Eid-ul-Azha amid fear of COVID-19 spread, ARY NEWS reported.

The sacrificial animals could be purchased using the application without visiting the cattle markets that are established in the province under strict COVID-19 SOPs.

The application carried images of the animals and other specifications regarding them including their age, weight, and race.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government on July 04 issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the establishment of cattle markets in connection with Eid ul Azha.

According to the notification issued by Punjab health ministry, cattle markets should be established 2-5 kilometers outside city limits. The markets should have spacious parking lots with separate entry and exit points, the notification read.

The government has restricted the elderly and children from visiting. “People experiencing symptoms like fever, cough should avoid visiting cattle markets,” the notification added.

Furthermore, the government also approved the online collective sacrifice of animals as it plans to allow some seminaries and other welfare organizations to hold the collective sacrifice of animals.

It said that the SOPs should be implemented while bringing sacrificial animals within the remits of the city.

