LAHORE: Punjab government on Saturday devised standard operating procedures (SOPs) to establish cattle markets and holding collective sacrifice (Ijtemai Qurbani) of animals ahead on Eid-ul-Adha amid COVID-19 pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

The decision on the SOPs was made by the sub-committee of the Punjab cabinet and it would be conveyed to the federal government for a final nod.

An important meeting of the federal government is convened on Monday where the Punjab government will put forward its recommendations for approval, said the provincial Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Raja Basharat.

“We will be issuing a formal notification in this regard after approval at the federal level,” he said adding that establishing cattle markets within the city limits were already banned in the province.

The SOPs devised by the provincial government included that commissioner of every division will identify a place for cattle market, outside the city remits and would ensure implementation of social distancing and other COVID-19 precautionary measures in it.

The district administration will conduct disinfection spray at the cattle markets while families would not be allowed to enter them.

The government also approved the online collective sacrifice of animals as it plans to allow some seminaries and other welfare organizations to hold the collective sacrifice of animals.

It said that the SOPs should be implemented while bringing sacrificial animals within the remits of the city.

