Punjab govt plans to extend business closure timing: sources    

LAHORE: Punjab government has planned to announce a major relief for businesses before Eid as it is likely to extend closing hours of the businesses during coronavirus lockdown, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

According to sources, the decision would likely be taken during a meeting to be chaired by Punjab Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal tonight.

“The closing time for markets is likely to be extended from 5:00 pm to 10:00 pm to facilitate the businesses before Eid,” the sources said adding that it would remain implemented from Monday to Thursday next week.

It is pertinent to mention here that on May 09, Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz-ul-Hassan Chohan while talking with ARY News announced relaxation in lockdown for four days of a week (Monday to Thursday) in which all shops and markets will be allowed to remain open. However, a complete lockdown will be imposed from Friday to Sunday.

He said that notification of new orders will be issued shortly. “Mega shopping centers and plazas will not benefit from the relaxation in lockdown and will remain close,” he added.

Later in the day, a notification issued by the provincial home department said that all the mega shopping malls and educational institutes would remain closed till end of this month, however, some businesses have been allowed to reopen.

The notification read that barbershops, salons and beauty parlors have been allowed to open under the SOPs issued by the Punjab government. Grocery shops too can remain open between 9am to 5pm across the province.

Along with these, electric, steel and aluminum shops have also been exempted from lockdown.