LAHORE: Keeping in view the surge in coronavirus cases in Punjab, the provincial government was considering imposing a complete lockdown in Lahore, ARY News reported.

A final decision will be taken tomorrow in the NCOC meeting. Punjab Chief Usman Buzdar will especially attend the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) meeting.

Talking to the media today, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar also hinted at imposing a lockdown in the provincial capital.

The special assistant said that wearing a facemask has been declared necessary and strict action will be taken against the violators. She said that coronavirus pandemic can be dealt with by following standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Amid rising number of Covid-19 cases, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) banned on Sunday both indoor and outdoor gatherings across the country.

A special session of the NCOC with Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in the chair took stock of the current Covid-19 situation. It ordered that “all kind of gatherings (indoor / outdoor) will be banned with immediate effect.”

“This will include all social, cultural, political, sports and other events,” the NCOC cleared.

However, weddings, including both indoor and outdoor, will be banned from 5th April onward. The provinces will be at liberty to implement restrictions as per the situation on ground, the NCOC said.

