KARACHI: Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat on Wednesday expressed his ignorance regarding the arrest of DG Butt but said that anyone providing the sound system to an illegal public gathering will be dealt with as a criminal, ARY NEWS reported.

“Whosever will take the law into his hand, the law will act against him,” the law minister said while asking as to why they should not arrest an accomplice in a crime.

It is pertinent to mention here that Model Town police earlier in the day arrested Muhammad Asif, popularly known as DJ Butt. He shot to fame for providing creative music, tones and stage lighting at political gatherings.

DJ Butt has been booked on charges of possessing illicit arms, obstructing a public servant from performing duty, scuffling with policemen, and violating the Sound Systems (Regulations) Act.

The law minister, however, denied that any member of the opposition alliance-Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)- was arrested by the Punjab authorities ahead of their scheduled public gathering in Lahore on December 13 at Minar-e-Pakistan.

He appealed to the PDM leadership to postpone the event as it would risk the lives of the masses amid rising COVID-19 cases in the province.

“Even NCOC and the high court have also imposed a ban on public gatherings,” the law minister said adding that the government was not against political activity but the opposition should also look into the alarming COVID-19 situation.

Raja Basharat said that super spreader events organized by the opposition parties could hinder the economic progress of the country as rising COVID-19 cases would force the government to impose strict restrictions on movement.

