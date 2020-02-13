Punjab govt to establish 100 Insaf schools in Lahore

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday announced to establish 100 Insaf schools in Lahore this year, ARY News reported.

As per details, the Punjab Education Authority has decided to establish 100 Insaf schools in Lahore before the start of a new educational session. A notification has been issued in this regard.

According to a notification, 100 schools would be set up in rent buildings for which the education authority has approved Rs200 million. The amount has been transferred into the accounts of 5 deputies DO’s.

The notification further reads that the Excise Department will fully inspect the building before taking it on rent for educational purpose.

PM Imran terms 'Sehat Insaf' program blessing for the poor

Last year, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar had launched ‘Insaf Afternoon Schools’ programme to provide education to the out-of-school children, while reviving Urdu as medium of instructions, with English as subject, up to primary level education in the province.

