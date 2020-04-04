Punjab govt notifies exemption of several industries from lockdown

LAHORE: In yet another move to provide financial relief to the masses, the Punjab government has exempted several industries from the lockdown amid coronavirus, ARY News reported.

In a notification issued, textile, auto parts, medicines, companies related to the leather work and others have been exempted from the lockdown and have been allowed to work after adopting precautionary measures.

Factories related to vegetables, fruit, meat and others are also allowed to restore their operations.

Meanwhile, the process of distribution of financial aid to the impoverished under Chief Minister Punjab Insaf Imdad Programme has been started and a sum of around Rs1.50 bn has been transferred to 170,000 people.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in his statement had said that the government provided real relief to the masses instead of making hollow claims.

It may be noted that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on March 31 had granted general exemption to the textile export industry keeping in view the importance of foreign exchange in the country’s economic viability.

Similarly, the Sindh government on March 24 had formed a committee to resolve the issues of export oriented units on a day-to-day basis.

