Financial aid in Punjab starts under CM Insaf Imdad programme

LAHORE: The process of distribution of financial aid to the impoverished under Chief Minister Punjab Insaf Imdad Programme has been started and a sum of around Rs1.50 bn has been transferred to 170,000 people, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar in his statement said that the government provided real relief to the masses instead of making hollow claims.

A sum of Rs10 billion is allocated to provide financial aid to 2.5 million families. It is the most transparent and speedy financial aid programme.

He vowed to help the needy people under the programme and said more funds will be transferred to the deserving people after going through their credentials.

Meanwhile, in a similar move on Thursday, Sindh government had said that it has distributed an amount of Rs569.604 million among 94,934 needy families in Sindh amid lockdown in the province due to coronavirus pandemic. The announcement was made by Spokesman of the provincial government Murtaza Wahab on his Twitter account.

