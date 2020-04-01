CM Usman Buzdar appreciates medical staff fighting coronavirus

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Wednesday lauded services of the doctors, nurses and paramedics staff, who treating coronavirus patients in the province, ARY News reported.

As per details, CM Usman Buzdar sent bouquets to the doctors and the paramedical staff deputed at the coronavirus isolation wards. The bouquets were presented by the administrative staff on behalf of the CM Punjab.

Buzdar in his message, said the Punjab government appreciates the services of the doctors and the paramedical staff who are fighting on the front-line against this pandemic in the province and termed them as ‘real heroes’.

Buzdar said the services of the medical staff will be remembered in the history as they are risking their lives to cure patients.

Last week, CM Usman Buzdar had announced to recruit 10,000 medical staffers including doctors, nurses and paramedics to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

Announcing the decisions, the chief minister said that the new recruitment in the health department would also oversaw hiring of retired doctors.

“We have approved a package of Rs 11 billion to be provided to the health department for tackling the spread of the virus,” he said adding that Rs 20 million have already been released in this regard.

