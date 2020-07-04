Web Analytics
Eid-ul-Azha: Punjab govt issues SOPs for cattle markets

Cattle Markets SOPs

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Saturday issued the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the establishment of cattle markets in connection with Eid ul Azha, ARY News reported.

According to the notification issued by Punjab health ministry, cattle markets should be established 2-5 kilometers outside city limits. The markets should have spacious parking lots with separate entry and exit points, the notification read.

The government has restricted the elderly and children from visiting. “People experiencing symptoms like fever, cough should avoid visiting cattle markets,” the notification added.

Punjab health department's notification detailing SOPs for Eidul Azha.

Following are the guidelines issued by the Punjab govt:

 

  • Cattle markets must have sheds for animals.
  • Medical camps.
  • Parking lots.
  • Separate entry and exit points
  • Only two people per vehicle should be allowed in the market
  • Hand sanitizers, wearing masks declared mandatory

