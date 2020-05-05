After Centre, Punjab decides to ease lockdown, reopen many other businesses

LAHORE: Amid a spike in the number of coronavirus cases in the province, the Punjab government on Tuesday decided to further ease lockdown, ARY News reported.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting presided over by Chief Minister Usman Buzdar.

Well-placed sources privy to the development relayed the lockdown restrictions will be relaxed from May 9 when shops selling iron pipes, steel, spare parts, machinery and electrical items will be allowed to do business.

They said glass manufacturers, shops selling construction and textile material will also be granted permission to resume operations. Besides, cloth shops will be allowed to operate for a period of six hours from the 15th of Ramazan.

The government also decided to open parks, but clarified that mechanical swings and slides remain closed. It will be mandatory for all businessmen and traders to strictly follow the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to aver the spread of the deadly virus.

A formal announcement with regard to relexation of the lockdown will be made on May 9.

Earlier today, the federal cabinet decided to further ease lockdown restrictions.

The decision came during a meeting of the cabinet presided over by Prime Minister Imran Khan in the capital today.

It was also decided that the prime minister and his cabinet members, including all federal ministers, the premier’s advisers and special assistants will donate their one month’s salary to the PM’s Corona Relief Fund.

Over the course of the meeting, the cabinet members were given a detailed briefing on the current situation of the coronavirus pandemic and the government’s efforts to contain its spread across the country.

