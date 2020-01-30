LAHORE: The Punjab government has written yet another letter to former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in light of objections of a medical panel that termed his fresh medical reports unsatisfactory, ARY News learnt on Thursday.

The former premier’s lawyers, Khawaja Haris and Atta Tarrar have been asked to provide within three days complete details of the ailments he is suffering from.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Punjab government said cardiac consultant Surgeon David Lawrence’s reports pointed out only cardiac issues, instructing the PML-N supreme leader to give details about his current platelet count, PAT scan and renal problem.

The provincial government warned that the authorities concerned would decide Sharif’s plea for extending stay in London on the basis of the available record given that the required information is not provided.

Earlier, on Jan 15, the counsel of Nawaz Sharif had presented four different reports of Sharif at registrar office of the high court.

Read More: Nawaz Sharif to be hospitalised in coming days, says physician

The reports have been prepared by cardiac consultant Surgeon David Lawrence.

“Nawaz Sharif’s condition was not stabilized yet. He requires surgery, which could not be conducted till improvement in his health condition,” reports said.

The reports submitted in the high court, comprise of various medical tests held on December 19, Dec 23 and January 13.

These report also recommend Nawaz Sharif’s stay in UK till his full recovery from the health problems.

The PML-N leader is suffering from hypertension, sugar and kidney ailments. The doctors are taking steps to maintain his blood platelets count, according to the report. He should undergo the procedure of angiography forthwith, reports recommend.

Comments

comments