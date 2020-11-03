LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday has introduced Rahmatul-lil-Alameen scholarships worth Rs500 million.

The CM announced this while addressing a news conference in Lahore on Tuesday.

According to details, Rs. 250 million have been earmarked for top position holders at all educational levels in the province while Rs. 250 million have been allocated for matric students who do not possess the means to continue their education.

وزیراعلیٰ پنجاب @UsmanAKBuzdar کی “ہفتہ رحمت اللعالمین” کے حوالے سے پریس کانفرنس: pic.twitter.com/xnZxnrafog — Government of Punjab (@GovtofPunjabPK) November 3, 2020

CM Buzdar also condemned the publication of blasphemous caricatures in France and said that any act of disrespecting Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) will not be tolerated.

It may be noted that the federal government last week had announced to observe an Ishq-e-Rasool (S.A.W) week starting 12 Rabi-ul-Awal comprising conferences and Milad programs across Pakistan.

