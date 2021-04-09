Punjab govt approves Rs5bn Ramazan relief package: Firdous

LAHORE: In a bid to provide relief to the masses amid the holy month of fasting, Special Assistant to the Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that the provincial government has approved Rs5 billion Ramazan package, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Lahore today, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that the Punjab government will set up 364 Ramazan bazaars in different areas of the province. She maintained that these bazaars will be converted into sahulat bazaars after Eidul-Fitr.

A control room has been established at the Chief Minister House, she said, adding that it will monitor the prices of food items during the month of fasting. The special assistant said that the provincial government was taking measures to ensure the availability of sugar to the masses at the rates of 2018.

Read More: Punjab govt fixes sugar price at Rs85 per kg

Earlier on April 8, in a bid to provide relief to the masses, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Accountability Mirza Shahzad Akbar had said that the Punjab government was giving Rs15 per kilogram subsidy on sugar.

Talking to ARY News program “The Reporters”, Shahzad Akbar had said that the commodity would be sold at Rs85 per kilogram across the province from tomorrow. He had maintained that the court had asked the government to fix the price of sugar.

