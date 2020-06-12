Punjab govt to reimpose lockdown in Lahore after surge in cases: sources

LAHORE: After rapid increase of coronavirus cases in Lahore, the Punjab government is considering to reimpose two-week lockdown in Lahore from Monday, ARY News reported, citing sources on Friday.

In this context, the final approval would be given by Prime Minister Imran Khan after consultation with the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Medicines, grocery and other shops of important commodities would remain open during the two-week lockdown.

Sources further added that the provincial government has also decided to ensure strict implementation of the SOPs.

It is worth mentioning here that, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday had said that the time has arrived to strictly implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) against COVID-19 and announced to personally monitor the effectuation of the government orders.

PM Imran Khan, while addressing a press conference over the pandemic situation, had said that the death rate was increasing due to COVID-19 as the country is expected to witness its peak in July.

The premier had said that the federal authorities were fully aware of the rise in coronavirus cases after lifting strict lockdown measures.

