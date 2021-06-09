Punjab to block SIM cards, ban entry of unvaccinated citizens

LAHORE: The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department has prepared recommendations regarding mandatory vaccination and restrictions for those who refuse to vaccinate themselves against Covid-19, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasir Rashid chaired a high-level meeting at the civil secretariat on the current Covid-19 vaccination drive.

During the meeting, different queries regarding the vaccination supply chain, NIMS data entry issues and SOPs on vaccination were discussed.

The meeting also mulled over blocking SIM cards of those citizens who refuse to get themselves vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. The health officials also recommended in the meeting to ban the entry of unvaccinated citizens to shopping malls and restaurants.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the protection of citizens from Covid-19 is the main priority of the Punjab government.

” Only a vaccine can end the Covid-19 pandemic,” said the Punjab health minister.

Secretary P&SHD chaired an interactive session with all Deputy Commissioner of Punjab on the current Covid-19 Vaccination Drive.

Earlier today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday allowed walk-in vaccination of citizens aged 18 and above from June 11 besides easing COVID restrictions nationwide.

Besides lowering the age bar for COVID vaccination in a meeting headed by Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar, the NCOC also decided to restrict movement once a week, contrary to the previous ban on movement for two days a week.

“The provinces will independently decide on the day,” the body overseeing COVID strategy nationwide said adding that restrictions on shrines and cinemas would however continue.

