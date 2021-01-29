Punjab govt to launch Special Enrollment Campaign from Monday

LAHORE: Punjab government will launch a Special Enrollment Campaign from Monday, to bring back children to schools who have not returned due to the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a spokesman, more than six lac students have been dropped out of the school system during seven months of unprecedented school closure, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said that all possible measures will be taken to promote education in the province.

Earlier this month, Punjab Education Minister Murad Saad had said that the examinations would be held in May this year. While addressing a press conference in Lahore, the minister had said that the coronavirus pandemic has affected studies of students.

Read more: No promotion without exams this year in Punjab: Murad Raas

Educational institutions in Pakistan, which were shut in December last year to halt the spread of the second coronavirus wave, were reopened for classes nine to 12 from January 18 as per standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Comments

comments