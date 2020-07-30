Punjab govt decides to expand underground rainwater storage project

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Thursday has decided to expand its underground rainwater storage project to other cities of the province after Lahore, ARY News reported.

The approval was given by Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in a high-level meeting chaired by his in the provincial capital.

CM Buzdar said that rainwater storage projects will be started in big cities of Punjab and the reserves will be used in horticulture.

“The rainwater could also be made drinkable after purification”, he added.

The chief minister said underground tank with a capacity storage of 1.4 million gallons of water has been made in Lahore. A new sewerage line will be built from Larex Colony to Gulshan-i-Ravi.

It is modelled after reservoirs in Japan and the United States, which offer an effective use of water resources and disaster prevention especially in metropolitan areas.

