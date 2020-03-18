MULTAN: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced that health emergency has been declared in Punjab besides imposition of Section 144 to bar gatherings and crowd from the public places following the rise in the number of coronavirus cases, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

CM Usman Buzdar made the statement upon his arrival at Multan airport after visiting Dera Ghazi Khan for reviewing the government’s measures to contain coronavirus. The chief minister was accompanied by Inspector General Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir and they were received by the commissioner and the regional police officer (RPO) at the airport.

While talking to journalists, CM Buzdar said the authorities have imposed a ban on arrivals in tourism places and the provincial government is taking all necessary steps to fight COVID-19.

Read: First coronavirus death confirmed in Pakistan

He said, “Shopping malls, hotels and restaurants will remain closed across Punjab from 10:00 pm except for markets. We have dispatched Rs236 million funds to the provincial health department and also decided to establish Rs5 million special fund.”

“The government will immediately establish a field hospital if it will find it necessary in view of coronavirus patients. Prime Minister Imran Khan has inspected facilities being provided to the citizens while the authorities will further improve medical facilities in quarantine zones. We will fully cooperate with the Balochistan government and I will also contact the chief minister.”

The chief minister said the number of coronavirus patients is 28 in Punjab. He added the services of three hospitals have been dedicated to the coronavirus patients in Punjab and the people of DG Khan are satisfied with the facilities in quarantine centre. CM Buzdar said the provincial government is fully prepared to cope with the COVID-19 challenge and both cities including Bahawalpur and DG Khan have separate facilities to treat the patients.

