Punjab imposes ‘micro smart’ lockdown in more localities

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Wednesday imposed “micro smart lockdowns” in more localities of six cities of Punjab to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, small localities in Lahore, Gujranwala, Rawalpindi, Gujrat, Attock, and Sialkot have been sealed for 14 days after they reported coronavirus cases.

Lahore’s more neighbourhoods, including PIA Society, Jauhar Town, Clifton Town, Nishat Colony and Wahid Road, and Ravi River Saeed Park, have also been locked down.

Gujranwala’s areas that have been put under micro smart lockdown are Qudratabad, Galli Shah Suleman, Fareed Town, Ali Park Street No.1, Fareed Town. Whereas, the areas sealed in the garrison city include Mahmoodabad, RDA Colony, Liaquat Bagh, Nawababad, Jameelabad, and Wah Cantt.

Gujrat’s Chak Chichian, Muhalla Hayat Nabi, Chak Kotli Bachar, and others have been sealed while Islam Colony, Latifabad, Kotli Loharan, Muhalla Moti Masjid, and Model Town of Sialkot have locked down.

