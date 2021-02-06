Punjab judges barred from communicating through social media

LAHORE: The district judges of Lahore have been barred from using social media platforms to communicate court-related information, ARY News reported on Saturday.

In a notification issued after approval of Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court, Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan, the use of social media for the spread of content related to the judiciary has been restrained by terming it against the code of conduct of the judges.

The use of social media for communication of legal issues is against the prestige of the judges, the notification read, The honourable judges of the lower courts have been directed to stop the usage of the social media platforms for the communication immediately.

Read more: Govt to review social media regulatory laws, AGP informs IHC

The action was taken in order to prevent the unethical spread of uncredited information by the judiciary through social media.

“Such messages are spread and displayed in print and electronic media without any proof of the credibility of said messages and no judicial officer should be doing so through any of the social media means, especially with reference to judiciary.”

Comments

comments