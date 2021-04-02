LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched a mobile service for vaccination of elderly and physically challenged citizens against the coronavirus at their homes.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar inaugurated the mobile vaccination service.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid tweeted that the mobile service has been made available in four cities, including Multan, Rawalpindi, Faisalabad and Lahore, for vaccination of all citizens above 80 years of age and physically challenged people above 50 years of age.

After the inauguration, the chief minister inspected a corona vaccination centre at LDA Sports Complex and lauded the steps taken by the health department.

He expressed satisfaction over the facilities, being provided for vaccination of elderly citizens.

