Punjab reports nine coronavirus-related deaths, 684 fresh cases

LAHORE: The novel coronavirus claimed nine more lives and infected 684 people during the past 24 hours in Punjab, ARY News reported on Sunday.

According to a spokesperson of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, nine more people lost their lives due to COVID-19 in 24 hours, surging the death toll to 2,471 in the province.

He maintained that the province reported record 684 new cases of COVID-19 in a single day in the second wave of the pandemic. The overall tally of people infected with the pandemic to 1,09,993.

Out of the 684 new coronavirus cases, 279 emerged only in Lahore and Rawalpindi reported 130 cases, said the spokesperson.

Meanwhile, more than 2,000 fresh coronavirus cases were reported from across Pakistan for the third consecutive day.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), as many as 2,443 more infections were detected over the past 24 hours, lifting the national tally of cases to 356,904.

