Punjab govt launches education app for facilitating students

LAHORE: The Punjab government has launched an education app, Taleem Ghar, to facilitate students for continuing their academic activities amid coronavirus lockdown, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) chairman Azfar Manzoor said that the students are getting modern education while being at their home through ‘Taleem Ghar’ app.

He said that the provincial authorities have also launched a cable television channel and a website under the project. During its initial phase, the students enrolled in Class I to Class VIII are receiving lecturers of different subjects including mathematics and science.

A briefing was also given to the PITB chairman Azfar Manzoor during the launching of Taleem Ghar app. He was told that eight animated teachers are delivering video lectures to the students from Monday to Thursday.

Earlier on March 30, Punjab authorities had started preparations for introducing an online system for conducting academic sessions and classes in universities across the province.

The decision has been taken to reduce burden and educational loss of the students amid the closure of all institutions due to coronavirus pandemic.

A committee had been established to complete the task over the directives of Punjab’s Minister for Higher Education Khawaja Yasir Humayun. PHEC Chairman Professor Dr Fazl Khalid is appointed as convenor of the committee which has been tasked to finalise the suject-wise schedule of the curriculum.

It is also decided to formulate a policy for starting an online academic system across the province through the newly-constituted committee.

It is pertinent to mention here that educational institutions have been closed over orders of the federal and provincial authorities in view of the consistent increase in COVID-19 cases.

