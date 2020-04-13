Punjab police hierarchy witnesses reshuffle as eight AIGs, two DIGs replaced

LAHORE: Punjab police hierarchy on Monday witnessed a reshuffle as eight additional Inspector Generals of Police (AIGs) and two deputy inspector generals of police (DIGs) were transferred from their posts, ARY NEWS reported.

According to a notification issued from the services and general administration department Punjab, AIG Welfare and Finance Sardar Ali Khan was made OSD and was replaced by Tariq Masood Yasin.

Shahid Hanif was appointed as AIG Training at Capital City Police Office (CCPO) Punjab while Ghulam Rasool Zahid was posted as AIG Research and Development.

Ali Amir Malik was also transferred and deputed to serve as AIG Logistics and Procurement.

Muhammad Farooq Mazhar was appointed AIG Elite Force Punjab while Fayyaz Ahmed Dev was posted as AIG Investigation Punjab.

AIG Ahsan Tufail retained his post as Commandant Police Training College Lahore. Muhammad Waqas Nazir was posted as DIG Information Technology at CCPO Punjab, replacing DIG Ghulam Mehmood.

In November 2019, Punjab police witnessed a major reshuffle, two days after the new Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastagir assumed his charge.

A notification issued from the provincial authorities confirmed a total of 19 district police officers (DPOs) and other top officials in law enforcing authorities’ hierarchy transferred in the latest reshuffle.

The changes include appointment of police official Omar Saeed Malik, who was awaiting posting, as District Police Officer (DPO) Okara while the outgoing DPO Okara Jahanzaib Nazir posted as Battalion Commander 7, PC Lahore.

Additional Inspector General (AIG) Admin and Security Central Police Office (CPO) Lahore Muhammad Mohsin Raza was posted as DPO Jhang, replacing the outgoing DPO Attaur Rehman, who was directed to assume charge of his new posting as SP Investigation Branch Punjab, Lahore.

The outgoing Superintendent of Police (SP) Investigation Quddus Baig was appointed as DPO Bahawalnagar, replacing Anwar Khetran, who would assume new charge of AIG Admin and Security CPO Punjab Lahore.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation Faisalabad Nadeem Abbas was posted as DPO Muzzafargarh, replacing Sadiq Ali, who would take charge as SSP Telecommunicating Punjab Lahore.

