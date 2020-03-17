In a major reshuffle, Sukkur, Hyderabad get new police chiefs

KARACHI: The provincial government on Tuesday announced a major reshuffle in the Sindh police’s top brass, ARY News reported.

Ghulam Qadir Thebo, a 21-grade officer of Police Services of Pakistan (PSP), was named additional inspector general (AIG) Hyderabad while Dr Kamran Afzal, a 21-grade police officer, AIG Sukkur.

20-grade officer Dr Jameel was transferred and appointed additional inspector general (AIG) of the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD).

Earlier, on March 11, the Sindh government had made large-scale reshuffle in the police’s senior hierarchy.

Deputy Inspectors General (training) Nasir Aftaf was given additional charge of DIG (T&T). DIG (operations) Maqsood Ahmed was given additional charge of DIG-IT.

DIG (special branch) Javed Akbar was given additional responsibilities of finance. Additional Inspector General (legal) Zulfiqar Mehar has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as AIG Finance.

AIG (operations) Asad Ajaz and AIG (complaint cell) Qamar Abbas were given additional charges of AIG (establishment) and AIG (state management) respectively.

