Major reshuffle in Sindh police hierarchy

KARACHI: The Sindh government on Wednesday made large-scale reshuffle in the police’s senior hierarchy, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the Services and General Administration Department, Deputy Inspectors General (training) Nasir Aftaf was given additional charge of DIG (T&T). DIG (operations) Maqsood Ahmed was given additional charge of DIG-IT.

DIG (special branch) Javed Akbar was given additional responsibilities of finance. Additional Inspector General (legal) Zulfiqar Mehar has been transferred with immediate effect and posted as AIG Finance.

AIG (operations) Asad Ajaz and AIG (complaint cell) Qamar Abbas were given additional charges of AIG (establishment) and AIG (state management) respectively.

Earlier on January 24, Chief Commissioner of Islamabad had issued a notification for the transfer of high-level officers of the federal capital’s police.

According to the notification, nine superintendent police (SPs) and one deputy superintendent police (DSP) had been transferred.

SP Muhammad Haroon had been transferred from Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) to the position of Additional Inspector General (AIG) General. Fazal Hameed had been appointed as Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) CTF who was previously performing duties as AIG General.

