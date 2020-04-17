Punjab to conduct random testing to curb virus spread

LAHORE: The Punjab government on Friday announced that it will start conducting random coronavirus testing in the province in an effort to curb the spread of the virus.

Taking to Twitter, the provincial government announced that it now has the capacity to conduct 4,200 tests each day.

Punjab on Friday reported 25 more cases of the coronavirus, taking the tally to 3,301.

According to the primary and secondary healthcare department, one more person has died due to COVID-19 in the province.

4200 سے زائد کورونا ٹیسٹ روزانہ کی صلاحیت حاصل کرنے کے بعد حکومت پنجاب عام آبادی میں کورونا وائرس کے ممکنہ پھیلاؤ کا بروقت پتہ چلانے کے لیے “Random Testing” شروع کرنے جاررہی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/NraeRYq5Ql — Government of Punjab (@GOPunjabPK) April 17, 2020

There are 36 COVID-19 deaths in Punjab.

Earlier on Thursday, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar announced that the province has achieved the capacity of conduction over 42, 00 coronavirus diagnostic tests daily.

In a tweet, Usman Buzdar said that they will soon achieve the capacity of conducting 10,000 tests daily and added that they will carry out random testing in Lahore.

He maintained that up gradation of four new laboratories have been completed.

