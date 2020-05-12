Punjab records 301 new coronavirus cases, 14 more deaths

LAHORE: 301 new cases of the novel coronavirus have been reported in Punjab, taking the provincial tally of Covid-19 patients to 11,868, according to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department.

A spokesperson for the department said 14 more coronavirus positive patients died, bringing the number of people falling prey to the infection in the province to 211. 4,452 people have thus far recovered from the disease.

194 out of 301 new cases surfaced in the provincial capital, the department said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said the provincial government took prudent, farsighted and timely decisions to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

In a statement, he said that this is the time of public service apart from politics as political parties have enough time for politics in future. The opposition tried to harm national unity and solidarity despite the outbreak of the coronavirus in Pakistan, he added.

