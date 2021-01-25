LAHORE: A total of 607 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus surfaced across Punjab during the previous 24 hours, taking the provincial tally to 154,017.

According to the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, seven more people succumbed to the disease during this period, pushing the death toll to 4,568.

The number of people recovering from the infection in the province stands at 138,894.

According to the latest update released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) today, a total of 1,629 new cases emerged after 36,607 samples were tested across the country in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country has soared to 534,041 with addition of the fresh infections while the countrywide death toll jumped to 11,318. The NCOC said the positivity ratio of infections was recorded at 4.44 per cent.

