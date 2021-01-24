38 senior doctors served show-cause notices over absence

SHEIKHUPURA: As many as 38 senior doctors and consultants were served show-cause notices for being absent from duty, reported ARY News.

The Punjab health director general paid a surprise visit to the District Headquarters Hospital Sheikhupura and found all these medics absent.

Health officials said these doctors were absent from their assigned duties while patients were waiting from them in different wards of the hospital.

The doctors and consultants have been given three days to come up with explanations for their absence.

The medics who have been served notices include Dr Muhammad Umer, Dr Muhammad Adil Chatha,Dr Abdul Qayyum, Dr Rashid Ali, Dr Muhammad Hussain, Dr Faryal Siddique, Dr Farooq Ahmad, Dr M Naeem Qureshi, and Dr Khawar Rafique.

