Punjab records 654 fresh COVID-19 infections, 22 deaths

LAHORE: Punjab recorded 654 fresh COVID-19 infections and 22 deaths over the last 24 hours, the Primary and Secondary Health Department said on Friday.

The provincial tally of infections stands at 117,160, the department said. There are 5,000 oxygen beds available for Covid-19 patients across the province, it added.

A total of 75 ventilators and 451 beds have been reserved for Covid-19 patients at Mayo Hospital where 29 patients are currently in an intensive care unit. There are a total of 161 critically ill patients in 12 hospitals across Lahore.

Jinnah Hospital has earmarked 63 beds for Covid-19 patients with a total of nine patients currently under treatment at the health facility.

Fifty-four more people died of the coronavirus in the country over the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Friday. 3,113 tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours after 43,214 tests were conducted.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 335,881. There are now 45,533 active cases in the country.

