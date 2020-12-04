Punjab records 670 fresh COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths in 24 hrs

LAHORE: The coronavirus claimed 24 more lives in Punjab during the past 24 hours, taking the provincial death toll from the disease to 3,115.

According to a spokesperson for the Primary and Secondary Health Department, 670 fresh infections detected during this period, pushing the total number of cases thus far reported across the province to 121,753.

Of the total fresh cases, 301 were detected in Lahore and 71 in Rawalpindi, the health department said.

Fifty-five more people died of the coronavirus in the country over the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

According to the latest statistics, 3,262 tested positive for COVID-19 during the last 24 hours after the tests of 44,627 people.

The figure of patients recovered from the virus has reached 350,305. There are now 51,507 active cases in the country.

