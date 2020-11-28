Punjab records 738 fresh COVID-19 infections, 15 deaths

LAHORE: Coronavirus cases are on the rise across Punjab as the province recorded 738 fresh COVID-19 infections and 15 deaths over the last 24 hours,

The provincial tally of infections has climbed to 117,898 with addition of the fresh cases, the Primary and Secondary Health Department.

Of the total new cases, 367 emerged in Lahore while 72 in Rawalpindi, the department said.

Pakistan recorded as many as 3,045 fresh Covid-19 infections and 45 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

The total number of infections thus far reported across the country has reached 392,356 while the death toll from the highly infectious disease has soared to 7,942. A total of 48,223 tests were conducted over the previous 24 hours, out of which 3,045 turned out to be positive. The positivity ratio of cases stands at 6.3, the NCOC said.

The number of active Covid-19 cases has climbed to 46,861 while 672 people recovered yesterday, pushing the number of those recuperating from the disease to 337,553. At present, 2,172 of the patients under treatment are said to be in critical condition.

