Punjab to decide on reopening schools in first week of Sept: minister

LAHORE: A delegation of private schools owners called on Punjab Minister for Education Dr Murad Raas here in Lahore on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to the opening of schools and standard operating procedures (SOPs) were discussed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Punjab Minister for Education Murad Ras said that the final decision for opening school will be made at a meeting in the first week of September.

He said teachers will be trained about the implementation of SOPs while training will be given to CEOs of all districts in the first phase.

The meeting also issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the opening of schools, keeping in view the guidelines of international organisations.

On September 15, the Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas hinted at the reopening of schools in two shifts across the province from September 15.

“We are mulling for reopening of schools in two shifts as it would be better for children”, the minister said in his statement.

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) will be finalised in meeting with the schools' owners and added that final decision about reopening of schools in Punjab will be taken in the first week of September.

